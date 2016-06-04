ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Chem Jong Ill
  • Leafly flower of Chem Jong Ill

Hybrid

Chem Jong Ill

Chem Jong Ill

This sativa-dominant cross is for cannabis pros looking to take the top third of their head clean off! Chem Jong Ill is a powerful hybrid by Colorado Seed Inc. that was bred using Chemdawg #4 and Gupta Kush genetics. Built for potency and longevity, this strain is an excellent option for extended physical activity, offering an uplifted, airy high in the body that is easy on the joints. The aroma is thick with a chemical funk and floral notes typical to Kush varieties.

Reviews

3

Avatar for Chronism420
Member since 2016
Really nice strain, I found that the high was a magnificent blend of energetic and uplifted. I felt as if I were a ray of light. It was a very amazing experience.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Chemdog 4
parent
Strain
Chem Jong Ill

Photos

User uploaded image of Chem Jong Ill
New Strains Alert: Chem Jong Ill, Afternoon Delight, Slazerbeam, Blueberry Muffins, and More
New Strains Alert: Chem Jong Ill, Afternoon Delight, Slazerbeam, Blueberry Muffins, and More