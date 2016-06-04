This sativa-dominant cross is for cannabis pros looking to take the top third of their head clean off! Chem Jong Ill is a powerful hybrid by Colorado Seed Inc. that was bred using Chemdawg #4 and Gupta Kush genetics. Built for potency and longevity, this strain is an excellent option for extended physical activity, offering an uplifted, airy high in the body that is easy on the joints. The aroma is thick with a chemical funk and floral notes typical to Kush varieties.