Chem Reserve
HybridTHC 15%CBD 0%
Hybrid
Focused
Energetic
Creative
Chemical
Ammonia
Chestnut
Myrcene
Pinene
Caryophyllene
Chem Reserve effects are mostly energizing.
Chem Reserve potency is higher THC than average.
Chem Reserve is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, energetic, and creative. Chem Reserve has 15% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Chem Reserve, before let us know! Leave a review.
Chem Reserve strain effects
Reported by 20 real people like you
Chem Reserve strain helps with
- 55% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Chem Reserve strain reviews(20)
t........7
July 24, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This is the second best strain I have ever had. It gives me a powerful euphoric high that makes you feel happy.
T........0
October 2, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
I vaped this strain via a Mighty+ and a Dynavap M7, and although I’m not a huge fan of the flavor, which is rather like ammonia, I like the effect very much. As it’s a sativa-hybrid, it doesn’t weigh the mind and body down so much as a more indica-leaning strain would; it uplifts and enhances. Colors seem to be a little brighter, smells seem to be slightly sharper, but I’m still relaxed. None of the anxiety I tend to experience with sativas seems to be present. It doesn’t come on super fast, but I wouldn’t call it a creeper either. It’s honestly just a nice, even high. It’s cerebral and, as I said earlier, uplifting, but I’m also relaxed. I wish I could give it 4.5/5, as I feel it’s better than a 4, but not quite worthy of 5.
t........2
March 30, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
The fact that I went out of my way to speak about this flower speaks volumes on its own! The last 3 years I been on a journey to find the perfect strain for my back-pain. I have literally spent thousands of dollars on both black market and legal cannabis to try the find a strain that can relieve my chronic back pain and anxiety as well as my lack of energy. This was a tall ask however I have finally found the right flower and its this chem reserve! I happened to try fleetwoods pb souffle (also an excellent flower) and decided to give the rest of the line a try as i often do. Open opening the jar (there is an inner seal to keep the flower fresh) and your greeted with some of the most resinous flower I have ever seen at this price point! Hell this stands among the best strains out there those 60/70 plus $$ strains! (Trust me I smoked them all). Upon smoking this I knew i was in for a treat i suddenly felt my pain wash away i was focused, creative and happy happy for the first time in a long time Trust me dont walk run get this flower especially the fleetwood chem reserve