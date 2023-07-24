The fact that I went out of my way to speak about this flower speaks volumes on its own! The last 3 years I been on a journey to find the perfect strain for my back-pain. I have literally spent thousands of dollars on both black market and legal cannabis to try the find a strain that can relieve my chronic back pain and anxiety as well as my lack of energy. This was a tall ask however I have finally found the right flower and its this chem reserve! I happened to try fleetwoods pb souffle (also an excellent flower) and decided to give the rest of the line a try as i often do. Open opening the jar (there is an inner seal to keep the flower fresh) and your greeted with some of the most resinous flower I have ever seen at this price point! Hell this stands among the best strains out there those 60/70 plus $$ strains! (Trust me I smoked them all). Upon smoking this I knew i was in for a treat i suddenly felt my pain wash away i was focused, creative and happy happy for the first time in a long time Trust me dont walk run get this flower especially the fleetwood chem reserve