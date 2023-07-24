Chem Reserve reviews
Chem Reserve strain effects
Reported by 20 real people like you
Chem Reserve strain helps with
- 55% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
t........7
July 24, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This is the second best strain I have ever had. It gives me a powerful euphoric high that makes you feel happy.
T........0
October 2, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
I vaped this strain via a Mighty+ and a Dynavap M7, and although I’m not a huge fan of the flavor, which is rather like ammonia, I like the effect very much. As it’s a sativa-hybrid, it doesn’t weigh the mind and body down so much as a more indica-leaning strain would; it uplifts and enhances. Colors seem to be a little brighter, smells seem to be slightly sharper, but I’m still relaxed. None of the anxiety I tend to experience with sativas seems to be present. It doesn’t come on super fast, but I wouldn’t call it a creeper either. It’s honestly just a nice, even high. It’s cerebral and, as I said earlier, uplifting, but I’m also relaxed. I wish I could give it 4.5/5, as I feel it’s better than a 4, but not quite worthy of 5.
t........2
March 30, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
The fact that I went out of my way to speak about this flower speaks volumes on its own! The last 3 years I been on a journey to find the perfect strain for my back-pain. I have literally spent thousands of dollars on both black market and legal cannabis to try the find a strain that can relieve my chronic back pain and anxiety as well as my lack of energy. This was a tall ask however I have finally found the right flower and its this chem reserve! I happened to try fleetwoods pb souffle (also an excellent flower) and decided to give the rest of the line a try as i often do. Open opening the jar (there is an inner seal to keep the flower fresh) and your greeted with some of the most resinous flower I have ever seen at this price point! Hell this stands among the best strains out there those 60/70 plus $$ strains! (Trust me I smoked them all). Upon smoking this I knew i was in for a treat i suddenly felt my pain wash away i was focused, creative and happy happy for the first time in a long time Trust me dont walk run get this flower especially the fleetwood chem reserve
s........d
January 11, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Had this a handful of times, and every time I see it I make sure to get as much as I possibly can. It is easily my all time favorite strain. I am a big fan of the chem family as a whole and this ranks at the very top. It typically comes in at 35% or higher and is for very experienced smokers. It is great for day use as it provides a very clear and focused experience, and has the perfect culmination of energy and relaxation. Do yourself a favor and indulge… heavily. You’ll make sure to reach your destination.
N........s
November 9, 2022
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Picked up an ounce of budlets of chem reserve from Vibe cannabis in the Missouri medical market. Tested at 30% THC and 3% terps. The Chemdawg #4 overpowers the Stardawg and you get pungent earth chemicals for taste, the aroma is about the same but has some slight creaminess to it? Helped me relax, feel up lifted from depression, helped a bit with pain, and with anxiety. Really enjoy this strain
t........t
January 15, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Dry mouth
Very unique strain, smells like ammonia and chestnuts, extremely aromatic. As potent as it smells, it doesn't take very many rips to do the trick. Effects tend to be uplifting, a great strain for getting some housework done or destress at the end of your shift, but not get couch locked. I've also found it really helps with headaches. Overall, one of my favorite strains I have tried up to this point, 5/5
l........n
November 10, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I always approach sativas cautiously as I have had several incidents over the years where smoking certain sativa strains exacerbated or even precipitated the manic psychosis that is a large part of my bipolar (type 1) symptomology. Despite the risk, I still like to try out new (to me) sativa strains cuz, if they don't make me nuts, i really dig the creative energy and intense euphoria. I had some reservations, but i'm glad i decided to try chem reserve. i found that smoking literally a pinch of chem reserve blasted my brain into a smooth euphoria; a powerful, but never over-powering or anxiety-producing. i had energy, but it wasn't uncomfortable or agitating. i smoked one bowl and was good for at least 2 hours.
t........c
March 22, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Uplifted
A very strong sativa (smoking the one from Fleetwood which is a sativa) that gets your mind somewhere very ethereal and high energy while chilling your body out. Great for social outings, video games, cooking, or listening to music while cleaning! Helps with the morning anxiety ONSLAUGHT if you have BPD (borderline) 💋💛