Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chem Scout.

Avatar for zephyyy
Member since 2018
Top chill af strain. Not overwhelming but gets you high af. Dope for just chillin.
Avatar for Shitty
Member since 2012
I got cottonmouf like a mf smoked a .5 gram bone, very smooth flavor smokes great at 10 or 11 at night fo sure i feel no pain or stress and im smiling.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for svx420
Member since 2014
When I saw this being carried by a vendor I had to grab me some (and im super glad I did!) as Chemdawg 91 is one of my favorite / most memorable tokes. Love this stuff. begins with a sense of clarity of thought and calmness. euphoria, relaxation as if you just finished an hour long meditation sessio...
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for OCHObabies
Member since 2015
I really love the high I get off this strain. It makes my body feel loose and very relaxed. Does help with sleep it gets you in that quiet time mood. The nugs are small and very dense with little orange hairs.
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for TylerE
Member since 2014
HungryRelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for EastCoastMtnTribe
Member since 2018
And then Chem Scout entered into my life. This strain looks like heaven, smells like you walked into the Dankest, loudest dispensary and tastes like Happiness. So delicious!!! I just love when I get my hands on a strain that tastes this good. Makes you feel so warm, fuzzy and relaxed. Great strain t...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Cmia77
Member since 2018
It relax’s for pain and stress. Great for night time.
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for fibrogirl318
Member since 2016
Excellent! A favorite. Great for stress/ tension/ pain
RelaxedSleepy