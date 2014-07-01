Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
When I saw this being carried by a vendor I had to grab me some (and im super glad I did!) as Chemdawg 91 is one of my favorite / most memorable tokes. Love this stuff. begins with a sense of clarity of thought and calmness. euphoria, relaxation as if you just finished an hour long meditation sessio...
I really love the high I get off this strain. It makes my body feel loose and very relaxed. Does help with sleep it gets you in that quiet time mood. The nugs are small and very dense with little orange hairs.
And then Chem Scout entered into my life. This strain looks like heaven, smells like you walked into the Dankest, loudest dispensary and tastes like Happiness. So delicious!!! I just love when I get my hands on a strain that tastes this good. Makes you feel so warm, fuzzy and relaxed. Great strain t...