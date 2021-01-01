Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  4. Chem Sour Face

Chem Sour Face

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
THC 22%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
Uplifted
Talkative
Happy
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1 reviews

Chem Sour Face is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Chem Sour Face. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Chem Sour Face near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Chem Sour Face effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1 people reported 7 effects
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
100% of people report feeling talkative
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
100% of people report feeling energetic
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress

Similar to Chem Sour Face

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Chem Sour Face reviews1

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight