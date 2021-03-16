Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Chem Sour Face
  4. Chem Sour Face Reviews

Chem Sour Face reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chem Sour Face.

Chem Sour Face effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
100% of people report feeling talkative
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Chem Sour Face near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...