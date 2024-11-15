Chem Squeezy reviews
E........1
November 15, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
No doubt this is the “Creeper” Flower your Mom warned you about. Lol Less is more for sure… absolutely love the flavors! One hour in and I’m still at the top, jeeezsh!
M........4
April 2, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I really enjoyed this on many levels. Definitely good for insomnia
C........e
February 28, 2024
Aroused
I like this strain as a day maker. It does pack a punch yet is a bit of a creeper. I’ve lots of energy & concentration for a boring yet very detailed task at hand. I don’t recommend it if you’re new to the game but if you’re an old time like me jump in. !
l........s
July 12, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxing while focused, taste was more gassy than anything else, great ride !!!
L........m
August 12, 2024
Talkative
Anxious
I got an 1/8 flower at 26.69%. First time hitting this strain. Took about 4 hits, my usual start and within 30 minutes I realized I was talking nonstop, got a little head heavy which usually ends up as a headache or inability to concentrate. Glad I was home chilling because I could tell that my anxiety was about to explode. Not for me.
t........0
November 9, 2023
Dry eyes
I am not mad at this strain, but I am different breed, too. This one makes my nerve damage spots pop/highlight/Bolden them. It's not in a painful way. It just makes them stand out. Broke my leg a few years back and have a pinched nerve on back. So these areas stand out more. If it wasn't for that I would rate higher.