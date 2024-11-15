Chem Squeezy reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chem Squeezy.

Chem Squeezy strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Euphoric

Chem Squeezy strain flavors

Blueberry

Chem Squeezy strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Arthritis
    16% of people say it helps with Arthritis

November 15, 2024
No doubt this is the “Creeper” Flower your Mom warned you about. Lol Less is more for sure… absolutely love the flavors! One hour in and I’m still at the top, jeeezsh!
1 person found this helpful
April 2, 2024
I really enjoyed this on many levels. Definitely good for insomnia
1 person found this helpful
February 28, 2024
I like this strain as a day maker. It does pack a punch yet is a bit of a creeper. I’ve lots of energy & concentration for a boring yet very detailed task at hand. I don’t recommend it if you’re new to the game but if you’re an old time like me jump in. !
1 person found this helpful
July 12, 2023
Relaxing while focused, taste was more gassy than anything else, great ride !!!
August 12, 2024
I got an 1/8 flower at 26.69%. First time hitting this strain. Took about 4 hits, my usual start and within 30 minutes I realized I was talking nonstop, got a little head heavy which usually ends up as a headache or inability to concentrate. Glad I was home chilling because I could tell that my anxiety was about to explode. Not for me.
November 9, 2023
I am not mad at this strain, but I am different breed, too. This one makes my nerve damage spots pop/highlight/Bolden them. It's not in a painful way. It just makes them stand out. Broke my leg a few years back and have a pinched nerve on back. So these areas stand out more. If it wasn't for that I would rate higher.

