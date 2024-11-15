stock photo similar to Chem Squeezy
Hybrid

Chem Squeezy

Chem Squeezy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemodo and Lemon Squeeze. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Chem Squeezy, also known as Chem Squeeze, is a creation by FreeWorld Genetics, a Boulder-based breeder that specializes in Chemdog crosses. Chem Squeezy is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Chem Squeezy effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chem Squeezy when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and pain. Bred by FreeWorld Genetics, Chem Squeezy features flavors like pungent, lemon, and fuel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Chem Squeezy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Chem Squeezy can be enjoyed in various forms, such as flower or concentrates. If you’re looking for a potent and balanced hybrid that can help you feel relaxed and happy, Chem Squeezy might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chem Squeezy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Chem Squeezy strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Euphoric

Chem Squeezy strain flavors

Chem Squeezy strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Arthritis
    16% of people say it helps with Arthritis
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Chem Squeezy strain reviews6

November 15, 2024
No doubt this is the “Creeper” Flower your Mom warned you about. Lol Less is more for sure… absolutely love the flavors! One hour in and I’m still at the top, jeeezsh!
1 person found this helpful
April 2, 2024
I really enjoyed this on many levels. Definitely good for insomnia
1 person found this helpful
February 28, 2024
I like this strain as a day maker. It does pack a punch yet is a bit of a creeper. I’ve lots of energy & concentration for a boring yet very detailed task at hand. I don’t recommend it if you’re new to the game but if you’re an old time like me jump in. !
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Chem Squeezy strain genetics

Strain parent
Chd
Chemodo Dragon
parent
Chem Squeezy
ChmSqzy
Chem Squeezy