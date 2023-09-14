Chem Trails
aka Chemtrails
HybridTHC 24%CBG 1%
Chem Trails
ChT
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Focused
Chemical
Diesel
Berry
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Myrcene
Chem Trails effects are mostly energizing.
Chem Trails potency is higher THC than average.
Chem Trails, also known as Chemtrails,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and focused. Chem Trails has 24% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Chem Trails, before let us know! Leave a review.
Chem Trails strain effects
Chem Trails strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Chem Trails strain reviews(3)
D........a
September 14, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
m........r
October 15, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
R........2
June 15, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused