Chem Trails reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chem Trails.
Chem Trails strain effects
Chem Trails strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Chem Trails reviews
D........a
September 14, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
I'm a medical patient and have ptsd. I just picked up a half Oz of this lovely dense flower and Bruh. The flavor almost has a m.a.c taste to it.Which i usally go for when i want a OG Kush flavor to by flower,The tender told me it has more of 60/40 hybrid feel to it and yeah definitely no couch lock feeling here🖐.Awesome for night time too! I feel,... and It definitely boost's up your appetite.Be prepare my friends!! To be blasted off with this!!
m........r
October 15, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
this is an amazing strain. pure nostalgia with this one. took me back to the late 90's early 2000's before we were anywhere close to legalization becoming a reality. giant fluffy frosted buds, classic sweet but gassy chem smell from the old school 'kind bud' we'd be lucky enough to get every now and then back in the day (not beasters, booo beasters). the second i saw, smelled, and smoked this strain it went straight into my top 5. if you lived through those times you should know what i mean and if you see this strain, you will not regret picking some up.
R........2
June 15, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Absolute banger! With all the new non weed tasting strains around it’s good to see a heavy gas flavored strain. Call me old school but I want to know I’m smoking some dank I don’t need it camouflaged with lemons and oranges. Fine Detail Greenway in WA. State gets it. Superb product perfectly hand trimmed and grown with a lot of love