this is an amazing strain. pure nostalgia with this one. took me back to the late 90's early 2000's before we were anywhere close to legalization becoming a reality. giant fluffy frosted buds, classic sweet but gassy chem smell from the old school 'kind bud' we'd be lucky enough to get every now and then back in the day (not beasters, booo beasters). the second i saw, smelled, and smoked this strain it went straight into my top 5. if you lived through those times you should know what i mean and if you see this strain, you will not regret picking some up.