This stuff is dank and definitely more sativa! It's great if you need to be awake but you need your pain to go away. Not great for anxiety or PTSD, though, because of the potency of the sativa-ness. But, despite its potency, it caused very little munchies!
This my friend, is the father her of all strains. I smoked a small bowl of this and went to the moon and back. Literally you feel and think you are in space. And on top of that and the crazy thoughts, you enter a new world. A world that's movie like and 1 dimension lookin like. The first time you ta...