Chemdog #4 x Alien OG Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chemdog #4 x Alien OG Kush.

Avatar for Brian86514
Member since 2018
I love it! Why don't LivWell sell this beautiful flower anymore? Im sitting outside LivWell in Cortez.
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for LyfesAboutWeed
Member since 2018
One hit in out
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocused
Avatar for Crystalstutu
Member since 2016
Amazing focus comes with this lovely lady along with anti-inflammatory properties.
feelings
CreativeFocusedHungryUplifted
Avatar for SativaCyb0rg
Member since 2017
This stuff is dank and definitely more sativa! It's great if you need to be awake but you need your pain to go away. Not great for anxiety or PTSD, though, because of the potency of the sativa-ness. But, despite its potency, it caused very little munchies!
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTingly
Avatar for lrmac
Member since 2016
az natures is my family!!!the chem 4 was very good and at a good price.!!!!!!!!!!!!llove yalll!!!!!!!!!!!
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for Korpe
Member since 2017
This my friend, is the father her of all strains. I smoked a small bowl of this and went to the moon and back. Literally you feel and think you are in space. And on top of that and the crazy thoughts, you enter a new world. A world that's movie like and 1 dimension lookin like. The first time you ta...
feelings
Avatar for jvg7891
Member since 2017
One of my top 3 strains from Livwell. Heavy hitter. Enjoy both parent strains as well, so when I found this, it was best of both worlds.
feelings