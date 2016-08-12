ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Chemdog #4 x Alien OG Kush is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain offered exclusively by LivWell in Colorado. Sour and skunky in flavor, these pungent buds carry a complex fragrance with notes of earthy Kush and fresh pine. Prepare yourself for a blissful, relaxing experience that overtakes both mind and body, because this potent strain can skirt past 23% THC. 

Avatar for cmmitchell0104
Member since 2015
I loved this strain, made me very energetic and motivated to drive or do whatever I wanted to do. The downfall is the exhaustion after the high, but you can always smoke again.
EnergeticEuphoricTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Crystalstutu
Member since 2016
Amazing focus comes with this lovely lady along with anti-inflammatory properties.
CreativeFocusedHungryUplifted
Avatar for LaidbackManor
Member since 2017
An absolute perfect hybrid strain if you have anxiety or social anxiety issue, etc.. I have extreme anxiety/ bi-polar problem,but this perfected strain helped me go to town CALM.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for artistcami420
Member since 2015
I love alien og strains but this strain makes me super tired. Its still good but u definitely feel the indica even for a sativa doninant strain. :)
Sleepy
Avatar for lrmac
Member since 2016
az natures is my family!!!the chem 4 was very good and at a good price.!!!!!!!!!!!!llove yalll!!!!!!!!!!!
Relaxed
Lineage

Chemdog 4
Alien OG
