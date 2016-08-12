Chemdog #4 x Alien OG Kush is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain offered exclusively by LivWell in Colorado. Sour and skunky in flavor, these pungent buds carry a complex fragrance with notes of earthy Kush and fresh pine. Prepare yourself for a blissful, relaxing experience that overtakes both mind and body, because this potent strain can skirt past 23% THC.
Chemdog #4 x Alien OG Kush
Show all
write a review
Member since 2015
Member since 2016
Member since 2017
Member since 2015
Member since 2016
Chemdog #4 x Alien OG Kush