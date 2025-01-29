Chemex reviews
o........y
January 29, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
I really like this for a daytime strain, especially if you have to work with people. Good to relax, but keep motivation and energy.
s........p
July 2, 2024
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Smoke this in the form of a cart it wasn't a bad high at all the only thing I didn't like about the effects was it was a little more couch locking then I was expecting but other then that if you see this strain I would definitely give it a try.
g........3
May 21, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I picked up a QP of this and was a little unsure about it. I had just had SLH from the same grower which was a 10 so I took a risk. I could not be happier, I get that fun indica head high its light but noticeable. You will start to think is this indica… next you start to feel that eyes wide open feeling and alertness that comes with sativa.. I would say this is one of the most balanced hybrids I have had the extra bit of sativa 10% makes all the difference. I would smoke this after work unless you work from home then it’s an all day fun bud but beware it can cause an overwhelming level of euphoria which will make you act like a school kid again.