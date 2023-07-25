Chemistry 1 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chemistry 1.

Chemistry 1 strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Talkative

Creative

Chemistry 1 strain flavors

Earthy

Chemistry 1 strain helps with

  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Muscle spasms
    33% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress

July 25, 2023
This strain had me talking my ass off. That ain’t like me haha. I’m not gonna lie tho lmao it’s a strain I’d def smoke again. Good pick for me. So that’s why it gets four stars.
Yesterday
This one calms my chaotic mind and helps me focus. Clarity. Also eases pain.

