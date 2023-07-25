Chemistry 1 reviews
Chemistry 1 strain effects
Chemistry 1 strain flavors
Chemistry 1 strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
a........0
July 25, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
Dizzy
This strain had me talking my ass off. That ain’t like me haha. I’m not gonna lie tho lmao it’s a strain I’d def smoke again. Good pick for me. So that’s why it gets four stars.
m........i
Yesterday
Focused
Relaxed
This one calms my chaotic mind and helps me focus. Clarity. Also eases pain.