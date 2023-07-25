Chemistry 1
Chemistry 1 effects are mostly energizing.
Chemistry 1 potency is higher THC than average.
Chemistry 1 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemdawg and OG Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Chemistry 1, also known as Chem 1, is a creation by Sunday Goods, a cannabis company that operates in Arizona and offers all-natural, top-quality cannabis products. Chemistry 1 is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Chemistry 1 effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chemistry 1 when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Bred by Sunday Goods, Chemistry 1 features flavors like diesel, pine, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Chemistry 1 typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Chemistry 1 can be enjoyed in various forms, such as flower or vape cartridges. If you’re looking for a potent and balanced hybrid that can help you feel relaxed and happy, Chemistry 1 might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chemistry 1, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Chemistry 1 strain effects
Chemistry 1 strain flavors
Chemistry 1 strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
