stock photo similar to Chemistry 1
HybridTHC 26%CBG 1%

Chemistry 1

Chemistry 1 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemdawg and OG Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Chemistry 1, also known as Chem 1, is a creation by Sunday Goods, a cannabis company that operates in Arizona and offers all-natural, top-quality cannabis products. Chemistry 1 is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Chemistry 1 effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chemistry 1 when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Bred by Sunday Goods, Chemistry 1 features flavors like diesel, pine, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Chemistry 1 typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Chemistry 1 can be enjoyed in various forms, such as flower or vape cartridges. If you’re looking for a potent and balanced hybrid that can help you feel relaxed and happy, Chemistry 1 might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chemistry 1, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Chemistry 1

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Chemistry 1 strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Creative

Chemistry 1 strain flavors

Loading...

Earthy

Chemistry 1 strain helps with

  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Muscle spasms
    33% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Chemistry 1 products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Chemistry 1 near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Chemistry 1 strain reviews3

July 25, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Talkative
Loading...Dizzy
This strain had me talking my ass off. That ain’t like me haha. I’m not gonna lie tho lmao it’s a strain I’d def smoke again. Good pick for me. So that’s why it gets four stars.
3 people found this helpful
Yesterday
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
This one calms my chaotic mind and helps me focus. Clarity. Also eases pain.
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Chemistry 1 strain genetics