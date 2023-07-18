Chemlatto reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chemlatto.
Chemlatto strain effects
Chemlatto strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
S........k
July 18, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Chemlatto #33 is some pretty solid stuff - I've had it both in flower and concentrate - and all in all - pretty good stuff! Definitely recommended!
e........b
March 1, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
This strain has me struggling to pick my brain cells up off the floor. Amazing high
g........t
June 19, 2023
If you’re looking for a strain to be able to to focus on work and still be fried this is the right strain. I work at a very busy retail shop and this strain allows me to keep calm and focus more on the customer and task.
b........4
September 15, 2022
Awesome for anxiety and stress relief! Probably my favorite strain thus far!
m........o
October 9, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
calms me down, picks me up
s........9
March 1, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Blast off into infinity