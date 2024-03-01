Chemlatto
aka Chemlatto #33
Chemlatto
Chl
Hybrid
Euphoric
Creative
Uplifted
Chemical
Diesel
Vanilla
Chemlatto effects are mostly calming.
Chemlatto strain effects
Chemlatto strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Chemlatto strain reviews(7)
e........b
March 1, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Dizzy
This strain has me struggling to pick my brain cells up off the floor. Amazing high
g........t
June 19, 2023
If you’re looking for a strain to be able to to focus on work and still be fried this is the right strain. I work at a very busy retail shop and this strain allows me to keep calm and focus more on the customer and task.
s........9
March 1, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Blast off into infinity