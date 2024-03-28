Chemodo Dragon reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chemodo Dragon.
Chemodo Dragon strain effects
Chemodo Dragon strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
March 28, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
My first experience with this strain caused me to replace the long standing Alaskan ThunderFuck with Chemodo Dragon as my new favorite strain. But the Dragon I was getting from our local dispensary was always between 29% and 31% every single time we got it. The dabs version was just as powerful n amazing....I would recommend this strain to everyone!!!
March 13, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative
Picked up this strain at 30% THC from a recreational dispensary in CO. It hits with a combination of heavy physical relaxation and mental focus. I expected it to hit heavier in the body, but the mental effects of the Sativa really balance out the high THC content. Tastes very earthy with a spicy pineyness. In higher doses I could use this at night, but I also smoked it before a dinner party and really enjoyed the buzz. Highly recommend trying this one out.
May 20, 2021
Nice dense frosty buds. Great almost floral smell. A little burn in the back if the throat but pretty smooth. Great taste. I was recently turned onto Dama's flower by a friend and local bud tender. The product I've had from them has been consistently high quality. This one in particular hit me real good after the first couple puffs.
December 12, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
This strain is an excellent energizing sativa. A wake n bake must. Smells exactly like a chemdawg strain should. Some of the most dense buds I've ever had and a grinder is a must. The buds are a light green and frosted with trichomes. Don't hesitate to buy this strain if you come across it as it should be part of your new top favorite sativa dominant strains.
May 24, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Seems pretty great. Grew from seed. Tastes and smells like a funky OG lemon; seems to be pretty potent.
March 22, 2021
Smoked 3 prerolls each with .5 gram inside. Really great smelling strain with bright citrus and pepper notes. A little bit too mild of an effect for me, but it is uplifting and has a body relaxation effect. I wouldn’t necessarily call it euphoric. Doesn’t make me feel slowed down at all.
June 1, 2021
Perfect for chronic pain. Every bit of 28% THC. Not too much couch lock imo. No munchies. Terps arent overwhelming. Top 5 hybrid for me. Great for daytime and nightime use.