Picked up this strain at 30% THC from a recreational dispensary in CO. It hits with a combination of heavy physical relaxation and mental focus. I expected it to hit heavier in the body, but the mental effects of the Sativa really balance out the high THC content. Tastes very earthy with a spicy pineyness. In higher doses I could use this at night, but I also smoked it before a dinner party and really enjoyed the buzz. Highly recommend trying this one out.

