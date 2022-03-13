Chemodo Dragon, sometimes called "Chem-Odo Dragon," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg #4 with Gupta Kush. This strain produces hard-hitting effects that energize and stimulate the mind. The high potency of Chemodo Dragon make it an ideal choice for veteran cannabis consumers seeking a euphoric high. You can expect this strain to make you feel happy and buzzy. In terms of flavor, Chemodo Dragon features bright citrus flavors like grapefruit and lemon. The aroma is sour with chemical undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, stress, and nausea. This strain was originally bred by Colorado Seed Inc. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chemodo Dragon, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.