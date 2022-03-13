Chemodo Dragon
aka Chem-Odo Dragon
Chemodo Dragon effects are mostly energizing.
Chemodo Dragon potency is higher THC than average.
Chemodo Dragon, sometimes called "Chem-Odo Dragon," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg #4 with Gupta Kush. This strain produces hard-hitting effects that energize and stimulate the mind. The high potency of Chemodo Dragon make it an ideal choice for veteran cannabis consumers seeking a euphoric high. You can expect this strain to make you feel happy and buzzy. In terms of flavor, Chemodo Dragon features bright citrus flavors like grapefruit and lemon. The aroma is sour with chemical undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, stress, and nausea. This strain was originally bred by Colorado Seed Inc. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chemodo Dragon, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Chemodo Dragon strain effects
Chemodo Dragon strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Chemodo Dragon strain reviews(8)
Chemodo Dragon strain genetics
Chemodo Dragon grow information
According to growers, Chemodo Dragon flowers into small, fluffy buds with minty green frosted foliage and curly amber hairs.