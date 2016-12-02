Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherries Jubilee.
Reviews
17
hoskerdude
Member since 2013
I asked for a mind raping sativa and was handed this. needless to say I was disappointed at first. however, I now enjoy it as a relax and go to sleep type flower. I usually prefer something heavier like a granddaddy purple, but this will do in a pinch.
This was a really rough strain to vape and while it did have me buzzing, the euphoric feeling left pretty quickly.
I picked this strain up when it was $25 an eighth and accidentally bought two of them on back to back visits to the dispensary and so it was a long time to finish it all as I didn't lo...
Definitely one of my top 5 favorite strains. It's an indica, but doesn't make you feel bogged down or glued to the couch. The flavor is nice, but what I like most about Cherries Jubilee is the feeling of euphoria and happiness it gives me. It also doesn't hurt that it never causes me paranoia or anx...
Yum. I normally don't care much for the over sweet but this is a treat. This goes perfect rolled in a cone with a nice hash. I was surprised by how uplifting and relaxing this strain turned out. Highly recommend this strain if your lucky enough to find it.
after research and trying it myself leafly had this wrong, it's not a indica dominant hybrid it's a straight hybrid! hit me in head and body. frickin tingling and euphoric as hell! smells good tastes better,solid hybrid very mellow an heady.
bought thinking it would be a cheap filler to stretch my pain relief herbs, ended up loving it. before mixing into a salad I tried a solo dose to gauge it's potency and was genuinely surprised. and for the price that's remarkable. I highly recommend.