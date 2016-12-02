ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cherries Jubilee
  4. Reviews

Cherries Jubilee reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherries Jubilee.

Reviews

17

Avatar for hoskerdude
Member since 2013
I asked for a mind raping sativa and was handed this. needless to say I was disappointed at first. however, I now enjoy it as a relax and go to sleep type flower. I usually prefer something heavier like a granddaddy purple, but this will do in a pinch.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for BOHICASNAFU
Member since 2016
This was a really rough strain to vape and while it did have me buzzing, the euphoric feeling left pretty quickly. I picked this strain up when it was $25 an eighth and accidentally bought two of them on back to back visits to the dispensary and so it was a long time to finish it all as I didn't lo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Euphoric
Avatar for catnip4475
Member since 2017
Definitely one of my top 5 favorite strains. It's an indica, but doesn't make you feel bogged down or glued to the couch. The flavor is nice, but what I like most about Cherries Jubilee is the feeling of euphoria and happiness it gives me. It also doesn't hurt that it never causes me paranoia or anx...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Josh135
Member since 2016
Yum. I normally don't care much for the over sweet but this is a treat. This goes perfect rolled in a cone with a nice hash. I was surprised by how uplifting and relaxing this strain turned out. Highly recommend this strain if your lucky enough to find it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Cherries JubileeUser uploaded image of Cherries JubileeUser uploaded image of Cherries Jubilee
Avatar for petergreen80
Member since 2015
Very relaxing and comfortable. Awesome body high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Fullyman1
Member since 2015
after research and trying it myself leafly had this wrong, it's not a indica dominant hybrid it's a straight hybrid! hit me in head and body. frickin tingling and euphoric as hell! smells good tastes better,solid hybrid very mellow an heady.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for inditiva0
Member since 2016
This is a somewhat enigmatic indica due to its uplifting and energetic properties. In high doses, this cherry-tart-flavor-on-exhale bud creeps up on the body anchoring it to your seat.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyUplifted
Avatar for DollaD
Member since 2016
bought thinking it would be a cheap filler to stretch my pain relief herbs, ended up loving it. before mixing into a salad I tried a solo dose to gauge it's potency and was genuinely surprised. and for the price that's remarkable. I highly recommend.
Read full review
Reported
feelings