Cherry Biscotti
ChB
Hybrid
Relaxed
Talkative
Euphoric
Berry
Blueberry
Grape
Cherry Biscotti effects are mostly calming.
Cherry Biscotti strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Cherry Biscotti strain helps with
- 70% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 30% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Cherry Biscotti strain reviews(10)
n........a
September 17, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Medium sized nugs, compact. Once broken apart the oh-so-godly dessert like flavour hits your nose. Flavour while smoking does not go away even towards the end of my joint. The deliciousness continued until the last puff. Effects come on quickly but smoothly and before you know it you’re in a blissful state. You will be writing reviews for it because it’s that good on Leafly and will immediately start to be hungry, i’m starving all of a sudden seriously… i’m so relaxed too . Great smoke . 10/10 would recommend 💯
v........g
March 17, 2025
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Talkative
Banger ambatakuuum
l........a
June 20, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
it helped me fall asleep after having insomnia for 2 days. get tingly, relaxed, SLEPT 17 HOURS