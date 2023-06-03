Cherry Burger reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Burger.
Cherry Burger strain effects
Cherry Burger strain helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 18% of people say it helps with Nausea
d........D
June 3, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
awesome strain had it in rosin form!!! clear headed ,relaxed . overall good 👍🏼
j........3
February 18, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Hungry
Frosty bright lime green buds with dark amber colored hairs. Smells very sweet, spicy, and peppery. the taste is out of this world, it’s a nice savory spicy peppery sweet cherry. This is one I would puff any time of day for the taste alone. Very smooth, toke, and not at all harsh on the lungs. The experience I got was this is a straight down the middle of the road hybrid, maybe leaning a bit more sativa. a bit heavy, but still clearheaded, energetic, feeling great, and the munchies are setting in.
c........5
August 20, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Pretty good. Strong sativa smell & taste for indica smokers like me.
J........0
September 23, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Bought an eighth from Curaleaf, "Grassroots" branded. THIRTY-ONE POINT THIRTY-FIVE PERCENT TOTAL THC. I medicate for PTSD & IBS. Experienced smoker and canna-connoisseur. This batch is delicious, aromatic, potent, and sexy. Got it on sale for 35 bucks. Awesome choice for unwinding at the end of the day, or to relax during those times of anxiety. And this batch is one where you can just take a few hits and set it down. Very economically efficient, and just an orgasm for your pallette. Would 1000% recommend.
m........1
September 8, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
AMAZING STRAIN BY GRASSROOTS. if you ever see this strain specifically by grassroots SNATCH ITTTT!!! It is now one of my top 3 strains and i’ve been smoking for almost 10 years now and this strain SMACKS. Like one bowl hit i could already feel the effects and i have a very high tolerance. The smell is gassy but smells more fruity than anything, the taste is not bad at all, doesn’t leave a nasty aftertaste or anything like some strains/brands do. The main reason this strain is a favorite of mine is because i have severe chronic stomach pain. This is one of 3 strains i’ve ever found to ever relieve the pain… that says A LOT…. so moral of my review GET IT ONLYYY if it’s by Grassroots.
a........1
September 27, 2024
Creative
Focused
So smooth. Highly recommend for those with anxiety/depression. It’s got a sweet peppery taste
r........2
June 24, 2024
I bought this strain after seeing the rating here. I have no idea how it got a 4.7 rating. I'm sitting here writing this review because after I read reviews on other sites, I knew I wasn't missing something. This is definitely mediocre at best. I had to look again to see if I had a 16% THC sativa strain of some kind... Not a fan. Seasoned vet here.
c........4
June 26, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Simply gas … like proceed with caution currently stoned off just 1 bowl 😭 I usually need like 2.5 / 3 to get me to where I need to be lol. Would purchase again because it’s a money saver bc u truly consume less!