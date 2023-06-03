AMAZING STRAIN BY GRASSROOTS. if you ever see this strain specifically by grassroots SNATCH ITTTT!!! It is now one of my top 3 strains and i’ve been smoking for almost 10 years now and this strain SMACKS. Like one bowl hit i could already feel the effects and i have a very high tolerance. The smell is gassy but smells more fruity than anything, the taste is not bad at all, doesn’t leave a nasty aftertaste or anything like some strains/brands do. The main reason this strain is a favorite of mine is because i have severe chronic stomach pain. This is one of 3 strains i’ve ever found to ever relieve the pain… that says A LOT…. so moral of my review GET IT ONLYYY if it’s by Grassroots.