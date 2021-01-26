Loading…
Cherry Cake reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Cake.

Cherry Cake effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

5 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
60% of people report feeling creative
Tingly
40% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
20% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
40% of people say it helps with headaches
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress

Cherry Cake reported flavors

2 people told us about flavors:
Flowery
40% of people taste the flavor flowery
Earthy
20% of people taste the flavor earthy
Orange
20% of people taste the flavor orange

ReviewsNo Reviews

Buy Cherry Cake near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
