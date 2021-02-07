Cherry Chem reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Chem.
Cherry Chem strain effects
Cherry Chem reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
K........o
February 7, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Normally I can’t use ANY sativa at all I get super paranoid and bad circulation, etc ... I was recommended this by a spectacular budologist at Tacoma Wellness in DC (God bless reciprocity ) it handles my anxiety and pain EXCELLENTLY!! And I can actually do stuff and be happy!!! (Only prob is I can’t find it in fla now ) highly recommended!!!! Mellow and Happy but not at all glued to couch and mentally alert!!! (And I have Covid brain big time and it helps my clarity!!! Not even joking !!!
r........3
March 17, 2021
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Enjoyed this strain alot. Felt relaxed but at the same time not couch locked and able to hold a conversation. Just a real chill adventure.
H........k
February 19, 2021
Creative
Energetic
I have been a huge fan of DC's Gelato Cake, and this strain just showed up in Annapolis. Really nice buds, loaded with colorful trichomes. Flavor is nice. So far, the effects have been pretty consistent with a sativa-leaning hybrid for me. No a couch lock, getting lots of writing done. Will buy again.
C........r
March 26, 2022
Happy
Uplifted
Smoked some Cherry Chem with my dad recently and during a 3.5 hour car ride we were able to patch up a 40 year disfunctional and broken relationship. GREAT strain. No anxiety/nervousness. Just a good feel and vibe. Get some.
c........s
December 4, 2021
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
This is far and away my new fave strain & I want to stockpile it in case it catches on too much. Total anxiety relief plus a mind expanding, "I can do this" feeling if that makes sense? It also feels like a warm blanket and somebody tucking you in and whispering, soothingly, into your ear, with warm sweet-smelling breath, "shhh, shhhhh, shhhh, pretty girl, no worries, no stress, the world awaits, you can change your life, but you don't have to do anything."
w........6
June 3, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I have not been this damn high in so long. I’m a novice user for many ailments and this has knocked everything out in a half a bowl. I was born with hirschprung disease and few strains calms my stomach. I have type 1 diabetes and it immediately and later in the day still cures my symptoms from high and low sugar levels. Former D1 athlete and no piece of equipment has ever made my back pain tarnish like this. With all of these and terrible ptsd I have to work harder to be in a good mood. This is it!!! And as I’m typing this a new effect hits every few minutes or so and I stop to explore it. I’m happy asffff rn yo😂😂🙏🏾🔥low key scared to smoke more 🤦🏾♂️😂💯
m........7
June 4, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
My ultimate smoke is Cherry Pie. Any child of this strain goes to the head of the line. I picked up some of this at 30% THC. This is not for lightweights. The sativa effects of this strain are not typical. In place of the usual sativa paranoia and worsening of O.C.D. and ADHD symptoms, I get a laser like focus that I can actually control as well as a desire to include others. This is wonderful for getting things done or relaxing. It is one of those highs that accompanies both well. The flavor is still very much the Cherry Pie that I love with the addition of a slight piney/diesel taste. I will certainly be hoarding some of this for when it starts to fade from the scene. mONkEy approved
5........t
March 28, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Grown and smoked this strain for 3 years to control my neausea. This strain has a VERY pungent citrus profile, smells like you just peeled an orange. Indica dominant but not enough to lock you into the couch, which makes it a great daytime smoke. Moderate difficulty growing due to its Chemdog roots, you will have some issues if hot grow temps are not corrected quickly.