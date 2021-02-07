My ultimate smoke is Cherry Pie. Any child of this strain goes to the head of the line. I picked up some of this at 30% THC. This is not for lightweights. The sativa effects of this strain are not typical. In place of the usual sativa paranoia and worsening of O.C.D. and ADHD symptoms, I get a laser like focus that I can actually control as well as a desire to include others. This is wonderful for getting things done or relaxing. It is one of those highs that accompanies both well. The flavor is still very much the Cherry Pie that I love with the addition of a slight piney/diesel taste. I will certainly be hoarding some of this for when it starts to fade from the scene. mONkEy approved