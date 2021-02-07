stock photo similar to Cherry Chem
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%

Cherry Chem

Cherry Chem is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Chemdog. This strain is known for its delicious flavor profile that combines cherry flavors with diesel and kush. The high you get from Cherry Chem is a full-body high that will leave you feeling uplifted and relaxed. Some say this strain helps unlock creativity. Medical marijuana patients choose Cherry Chem to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, fatigue and anxiety. Cherry Chem nugs are small and draped in dark orange hairs.

Cherry Chem strain effects

Reported by 40 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Relaxed

Happy

Cherry Chem strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    45% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    32% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Pain
    29% of people say it helps with Pain
Cherry Chem strain reviews40

February 7, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Normally I can’t use ANY sativa at all I get super paranoid and bad circulation, etc ... I was recommended this by a spectacular budologist at Tacoma Wellness in DC (God bless reciprocity ) it handles my anxiety and pain EXCELLENTLY!! And I can actually do stuff and be happy!!! (Only prob is I can’t find it in fla now ) highly recommended!!!! Mellow and Happy but not at all glued to couch and mentally alert!!! (And I have Covid brain big time and it helps my clarity!!! Not even joking !!!
47 people found this helpful
March 17, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Enjoyed this strain alot. Felt relaxed but at the same time not couch locked and able to hold a conversation. Just a real chill adventure.
29 people found this helpful
February 19, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
I have been a huge fan of DC's Gelato Cake, and this strain just showed up in Annapolis. Really nice buds, loaded with colorful trichomes. Flavor is nice. So far, the effects have been pretty consistent with a sativa-leaning hybrid for me. No a couch lock, getting lots of writing done. Will buy again.
26 people found this helpful
