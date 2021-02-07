Normally I can’t use ANY sativa at all I get super paranoid and bad circulation, etc ... I was recommended this by a spectacular budologist at Tacoma Wellness in DC (God bless reciprocity ) it handles my anxiety and pain EXCELLENTLY!! And I can actually do stuff and be happy!!! (Only prob is I can’t find it in fla now ) highly recommended!!!! Mellow and Happy but not at all glued to couch and mentally alert!!! (And I have Covid brain big time and it helps my clarity!!! Not even joking !!!