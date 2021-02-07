stock photo similar to Cherry Chem
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%
Cherry Chem
Cherry Chem is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Chemdog. This strain is known for its delicious flavor profile that combines cherry flavors with diesel and kush. The high you get from Cherry Chem is a full-body high that will leave you feeling uplifted and relaxed. Some say this strain helps unlock creativity. Medical marijuana patients choose Cherry Chem to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, fatigue and anxiety. Cherry Chem nugs are small and draped in dark orange hairs.
Cherry Chem strain effects
Cherry Chem strain reviews40
K........o
February 7, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
r........3
March 17, 2021
Creative
Focused
Giggly
H........k
February 19, 2021
Creative
Energetic