Cherry Cola Auto RF3 is a standout 2025 release from Fast Buds and the second entry in their elite RF3 lineup, bred for exceptional stability, bold flavor, and impressive yields. This upgraded autoflower builds on the success of the original with tighter bud structure, richer terpene expression, and dense, trichome-loaded flowers that stack heavily across a compact, vigorous plant. The aroma is unmistakable—bursting with fizzy cherry cola sweetness layered with tropical berry notes and subtle gassy accents that fill the room as soon as the buds are handled. With potency reaching up to 31% THC, Cherry Cola Auto RF3 delivers a powerful yet balanced experience that begins with a bright, euphoric lift before gradually easing into a calm, relaxing body feel without heavy couchlock. Its bold terpene profile, resin production, and manageable plant size make Cherry Cola Auto RF3 a top pick for flavor chasers, extract lovers, and anyone looking for big results from a compact autoflower. If you’ve tried Cherry Cola Auto RF3, leave a review and let others know what you think!