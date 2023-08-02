stock photo similar to Strawberry Pie
Strawberry Pie
Strawberry Pie is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Georgia Pie with Strawberry Fritter. The effects of this stony strain are believed to be relaxing, soothing, and euphoric. Leafly customers tell us the effects of Strawberry Pie include a pleasurable head high and won’t have you feeling too sedated. Medical marijuana patients say Strawberry Pie helps with anxiety, depression, and pain. Pie is believed to test around 26% THC. The dominant terpene is caryophyllene, with an aroma that is both earthy and berry. The original breeder of Strawberry Pie is Raw Genetics.
Strawberry Pie strain effects
Strawberry Pie strain flavors
Strawberry Pie strain helps with
- 63% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 36% of people say it helps with Stress
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
August 2, 2023
May 25, 2022
October 27, 2023
