Cherry Cola Auto reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Cola Auto.
Cherry Cola Auto strain effects
Cherry Cola Auto strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
g........8
August 6, 2024
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
I grew this girl ,seed to harvest was 100 days for full maturity. I have already germinated another because of her Indica dominant structure and effects. Spicy ,gassy ,with sweet undertones.