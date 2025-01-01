Cherry Fluff is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Kush Mints and Bottle Wash. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Cherry Fluff is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by GreenDot Labs, Cherry Fluff features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Cherry Fluff typically ranges from $8-$12 per gram. We are still learning about Cherry Fluff's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Fluff, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.