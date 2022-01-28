Cherry Fritter reviews
T........0
January 28, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Great taste, beautiful bud structure, the actual flower has a hint of cherry but when smoked it’s just nice and smooth and sweet like most fritters. Definitely a strain to try if you have not!
E........5
June 10, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
The strain has a sweet tart taste not so much cherry as much just nice, mellow and smooth but don’t let that fool you. This packs a punch. I tried it under different circumstances to see how it would affect me and man. It has an initial uplifting followed by some massive munchie cravings and then the relaxing body high gets ya. When I’ve taken this strain before bed my sleep tracker shows I get some of the best deep sleeps I have ever gotten and for that reason I say it’s great for anxiety or to tame a stressful day! Only thing I don’t like and that’s not a reflection of the flower is that it’s so sticky that it routinely stops up the spliff especially if it’s a cool night.
e........5
January 26, 2022
Very potent and powerful, had me asleep at 8pm.
E........1
September 2, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
good flavor pretty relaxing would be excellent at a higher percentage good for beginner's if you wanna just chill out
s........9
January 12, 2022
Nice and pungent with a potent uplifting high. More of a Sativa leaning hybrid.
t........6
February 3, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
shit has me belligerent. i feel like clay,
h........t
November 17, 2021
Very good , I got the cherry fritter by fresh baked and like all there flower it’s amazing, honestly not much cherry taste if any but has that buttery cake flavor that the fritters seem to have with some pepper and earth notes .
s........s
February 21, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
smell and flavor is good and the feeling ehen smoke in bong is relaxed and happy. is for afternoons or night.