The strain has a sweet tart taste not so much cherry as much just nice, mellow and smooth but don’t let that fool you. This packs a punch. I tried it under different circumstances to see how it would affect me and man. It has an initial uplifting followed by some massive munchie cravings and then the relaxing body high gets ya. When I’ve taken this strain before bed my sleep tracker shows I get some of the best deep sleeps I have ever gotten and for that reason I say it’s great for anxiety or to tame a stressful day! Only thing I don’t like and that’s not a reflection of the flower is that it’s so sticky that it routinely stops up the spliff especially if it’s a cool night.