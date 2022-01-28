stock photo similar to Cherry Fritter
Hybrid

Cherry Fritter

Cherry Fritter is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Pie and Apple Fritter. Cherry Fritter has 25% THC and 29% total cannabinoids, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cherry Fritter effects include energy, happiness, and focus. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cherry Fritter when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, pain, and insomnia. Bred by unknown breeders, Cherry Fritter features flavors like apple, tropical, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Cherry Fritter typically ranges from $10-$15. Cherry Fritter is a delicious and potent strain that is not widely available. If you find it, you might want to enjoy this strain in the evening. Strains similar to Cherry Fritter include Apple Fritter, Cherry OG, and Glazed Cherries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Fritter, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Cherry Fritter strain effects

Feelings

Relaxed

Euphoric

Happy

Cherry Fritter strain helps with

  • Depression
    7% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    7% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Headaches
    7% of people say it helps with Headaches
Cherry Fritter strain reviews17

January 28, 2022
Great taste, beautiful bud structure, the actual flower has a hint of cherry but when smoked it’s just nice and smooth and sweet like most fritters. Definitely a strain to try if you have not!
June 10, 2022
The strain has a sweet tart taste not so much cherry as much just nice, mellow and smooth but don’t let that fool you. This packs a punch. I tried it under different circumstances to see how it would affect me and man. It has an initial uplifting followed by some massive munchie cravings and then the relaxing body high gets ya. When I’ve taken this strain before bed my sleep tracker shows I get some of the best deep sleeps I have ever gotten and for that reason I say it’s great for anxiety or to tame a stressful day! Only thing I don’t like and that’s not a reflection of the flower is that it’s so sticky that it routinely stops up the spliff especially if it’s a cool night.
January 26, 2022
Very potent and powerful, had me asleep at 8pm.
