Cherry Fritter
Cherry Fritter is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Pie and Apple Fritter. Cherry Fritter has 25% THC and 29% total cannabinoids, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cherry Fritter effects include energy, happiness, and focus. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cherry Fritter when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, pain, and insomnia. Bred by unknown breeders, Cherry Fritter features flavors like apple, tropical, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Cherry Fritter typically ranges from $10-$15. Cherry Fritter is a delicious and potent strain that is not widely available. If you find it, you might want to enjoy this strain in the evening. Strains similar to Cherry Fritter include Apple Fritter, Cherry OG, and Glazed Cherries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Fritter, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Cherry FritterOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Cherry Fritter strain effects
Cherry Fritter strain helps with
- 7% of people say it helps with Depression
- 7% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 7% of people say it helps with Headaches
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cherry Fritter products near you
Similar to Cherry Fritter near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—