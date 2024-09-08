Cherry Ghostenade reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Ghostenade.

Cherry Ghostenade strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Uplifted

Cherry Ghostenade strain helps with

  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Inflammation
    50% of people say it helps with Inflammation
  • Pain
    50% of people say it helps with Pain

September 8, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
I use Cherry Ghostenade to help with muscle pain and spasms at the end of the work day. It has helped me reduce the amount of medications I take for chronic pain and inflammation.
September 25, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Great bud strong in orange citrus flavor great smell good bud appeal

