Cherry Ghostenade reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Ghostenade.
Cherry Ghostenade strain effects
Cherry Ghostenade strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
Cherry Ghostenade reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
B........K
September 8, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
I use Cherry Ghostenade to help with muscle pain and spasms at the end of the work day. It has helped me reduce the amount of medications I take for chronic pain and inflammation.
b........3
September 25, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Great bud strong in orange citrus flavor great smell good bud appeal