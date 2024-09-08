stock photo similar to Cherry Ghostenade
Cherry Ghostenade is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Hash Plant and Cherry Ghost. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Cherry Ghostenade is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Chief Tokah Seeds, the average price of Cherry Ghostenade typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cherry Ghostenade’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Ghostnade, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
B........K
September 8, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
b........3
September 25, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused