stock photo similar to Cherry Ghostenade
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Cherry Ghostenade

Cherry Ghostenade is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Hash Plant and Cherry Ghost. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Cherry Ghostenade is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Chief Tokah Seeds, the average price of Cherry Ghostenade typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cherry Ghostenade’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Ghostnade, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Cherry Ghostenade

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Cherry Ghostenade strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

Cherry Ghostenade strain helps with

  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Inflammation
    50% of people say it helps with Inflammation
  • Pain
    50% of people say it helps with Pain
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Cherry Ghostenade products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Cherry Ghostenade near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Cherry Ghostenade strain reviews2

September 8, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
I use Cherry Ghostenade to help with muscle pain and spasms at the end of the work day. It has helped me reduce the amount of medications I take for chronic pain and inflammation.
1 person found this helpful
September 25, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Great bud strong in orange citrus flavor great smell good bud appeal
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Cherry Ghostenade strain genetics