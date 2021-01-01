Cherry Gorilla reviews
Cherry Gorilla effects
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
23% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
4% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
9% of people say it helps with inflammation
Anxiety
9% of people say it helps with anxiety
