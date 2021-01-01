Loading…

Cherry Gorilla

HybridTHC 17%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Pinene
Happy
Relaxed
Euphoric
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 25 reviews

Cherry Gorilla is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Cherry Gorilla. If you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Cherry Gorilla effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

21 people reported 79 effects
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
23% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
4% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
9% of people say it helps with inflammation
Anxiety
9% of people say it helps with anxiety

Cherry Gorilla reviews25

Strain spotlight