Avatar for Cogs
Member since 2017
Berner said himself in an interview that Cherry Kush came first, then Cherry Pie, then it was GSC. GSC is what got the world going crazy over Berner’s weed and brand, “Cookies”.
Avatar for jamieainsworth
Member since 2018
hell yeah. smells and tastes great, hits you fast and hard and it’s a good relaxation high but not to where you’re couched. LOTS of coughing tho
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Mamaws.Cherry.Pie
Member since 2018
The firstborn time i had this particular strain it was very earthy and almost sweet. It was an extremely enjoyable high. At first i was pretty energetic but it calmed down into a wonderful mellow high.
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for Craftsman
Member since 2018
One look and you'll say can't wait. The smell is delightful.and is a real crowd pleaser. Cherry pie will become the life of the party.when I smoked it was about 4 a.m. Turned in and proceeded to dream about laughing and being high. How great !
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for erinelizabethh724
Member since 2018
Slight cherry taste, really relaxing. Great for headaches
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Numbahh5
Member since 2017
Had this in an edible mixed with purple dragon...SHIT WILL HAVE YOU A TIME WARPPP LIKE I WAS IN ANOTHER UNIVERSE great shit...it starts you off hyper but then it mellows out
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for XMacX
Member since 2014
Cherry Pie Kush is a nice exotic strain that offers a relaxing high. I had very little to no anxiety after smoking this strain and had no problems dealing with being paranoid either.
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for wesso90
Member since 2017
Recently on my second blunt currently and the description seems to flow pretty accurately I'm must say......overall great hybrid herb not a fan of hybrids but dis here is all rite
