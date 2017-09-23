Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
The firstborn time i had this particular strain it was very earthy and almost sweet. It was an extremely enjoyable high. At first i was pretty energetic but it calmed down into a wonderful mellow high.
One look and you'll say can't wait. The smell is delightful.and is a real crowd pleaser. Cherry pie will become the life of the party.when I smoked it was about 4 a.m. Turned in and proceeded
to dream about laughing and being high. How great !