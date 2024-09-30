I caught this at Transbay Challenge - I'm a San Diego local who popped over on the trolley just to check out some of the most hype stuff and to hopefully get some free weed, and while I ended up selecting their cross of The Menthol and something else I can't remember, as my personal free sample, one of the others in my blunt rotation was smart enough to have guessed this Cherry Pie cross'd be the winner and pick up a sample. It's exactly like what you would expect from its parentage, a unique but familiar approach to the Zeitgeist (ba dum tsh) that's currently dominating California, sweet and gassy and heavy on a body high with some head tingles that might send you spinning if you're under-experienced - but while this may not necessarily be the least predictable or least common idea for a cross or type of cross to see, Bosky executed on it flawlessly, with even their promo samples for a convention being excellently trimmed and cured - smokes excellently, vapes better, and even if this style isn't my absolute favorite I can't really knock it beyond that.