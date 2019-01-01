Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Bred by the Gage Green Group by crossing the Bay Area clone-only strain Cherry Pie with Joseph OG, Cherry Puff brings both quality potency and flavor. Consumers can expect oily trichomes that put out a cherry aroma alongside kush gas notes that are thick and delicious. As for the high, expect to be outright baked and in a daze.