ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cherry Slyder
  4. Reviews

Cherry Slyder reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Slyder.

Reviews

5

Avatar for itsmechriswho
Member since 2018
This is by far my favorite strain, it makes me feel 100%. I smoke a bowl when I wake up and it motivates me to start my day.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for OG_Faroutman
Member since 2018
Indica dominated! Not balanced, but wonderful indica flavors. Great buzz but short lived.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for chris1500
Member since 2017
had this strain last night; very good strain, keeps you relaxed and very aware of everything, I also felt very uplifted. the effects started very quick with little bowls so that means that is pretty strong.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for aver6658
Member since 2017
Tastes best in a vape. tastes great overall. Provides just the right amount of high for getting daily tasks done
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Cherry Slyder
Avatar for Nicklel
Member since 2017
Easy smooth hits tastes to gives me vibes yo do art
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Focused