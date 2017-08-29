Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
had this strain last night; very good strain, keeps you relaxed and very aware of everything, I also felt very uplifted. the effects started very quick with little bowls so that means that is pretty strong.