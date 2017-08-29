Cherry Slyder is a balanced hybrid cross of Northern Lights #4 and Afghani. It offers a sweet, fruit-forward flavor accompanied by earthy, woody notes that speak to the strain’s Afghani genetics. The effects are relaxing without being overly weighted, helping consumers stimulate appetite while discarding anxiety and stress. The effect remains functional while taking the edge off repetitive tasks or chores.
