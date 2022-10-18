Cherry Lime Slushy
CLS
Hybrid
Energetic
Uplifted
Focused
Berry
Lemon
Tropical
Cherry Lime Slushy effects are mostly energizing.
Cherry Lime Slushy strain effects
Reported by 5 real people like you
Cherry Lime Slushy strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Cherry Lime Slushy strain reviews(5)
D........g
October 18, 2022
Creative
Happy
r........8
July 30, 2023
Focused
Happy
V........d
April 21, 2024
Energetic
Focused