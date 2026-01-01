Cherry Tang OG
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
stock photo similar to Cherry Tang OG
Cherry Tang OG
COG
Hybrid
Cherry Tang OG potency is higher THC than average.
Cherry Tang OG is an indica-leaning hybrid that brings sweet cherry and citrus aromatics front and center, with gentle earthy Kush notes rounding out the bouquet. The flavor delivers juicy fruit and citrus zest on the inhale with a smooth, herbal finish. Effects start with a calm cerebral lift, encouraging a relaxed, happy mindset before settling into soothing body relaxation. Perfect for unwinding after a long day, managing stress, or simply enjoying elevated, mellow vibes. Have you tried Cherry Tang OG? Leave a review and let us know your experience!
