Cherry Thai strain effects
Cherry Thai strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
j........6
March 21, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
This strain was very euphoric and an all around pleasant smoke, very smooth.