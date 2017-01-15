We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Reviews
35
Lethrneck4
Member since 2019
Called Sapphire here in Connecticut and grown by Curaleaf...this stuff is SUPER pungent, just opening the bottle almost got me high haha. used through a volcano vaporizer you get immediate sour cherry taste on exhale. very energetic with a mild body high.. definitely not for beginners as it can be ...
definitely a nice calm head high. makes me smiley and happy. i am usually an indica only. but i wanted to get a head high and be calm...since sativas usually increase my anxiety, so i tried this strand. it conquers all. i have a nice head high, calm and collected, and no anxiety!! curaleaf definitel...
One of the strongest strains I've had. Go easy with this one. Used lightly, this beauty definitely elevates my mood and eases stress. Works for muscle pain too. But one puff too many and the potency makes me completely baked and useless.
Got this in Connecticut where I think it's called "Sapphire"...
curaleaf has done it again testing at 28% and nearly 2.5% terps they have done a great job in CT. Anyways this batch is so beautiful. dense bright green, tons of hairs, trichs glistening, ive tried sapphire in past and didn't like but as I said it's curaleaf and Agl bringing the heat here in Ct.
Pretty good little strain, especially for my pain. I would give a 5/5 on pain for PCOS. Only downside is it was a bit drying which I find unique to this strain. Very uplifting & happy feeling though, very true to the "ATF" strain with a more floral smell but woodland taste. Overall a pretty good...
I love this for it's creativity boost and relaxation also it makes me happy anytime I smoke it and you feel uplifted. it has a pungent cherry smell that I like because that could be used for certain edibles and is awesome because you can also use it to smoke and eat food and drink.
This strain is lovely. It’s relaxing yet also gives me energy and focus. Good for day or evening. Definitely a cerebral and a creative strain. I’ve never been disappointed with Cherry Thunder F, it’s always a pleasure, it’s fun, functional. and did I mention delicious? The sweet ripe cherry flavor ...