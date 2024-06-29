Got this 🔥🔥 from Hall of Flame CA Appearance: almost solid black very dark and frosty and soft breaks down nice Smell/taste: like a nice tropical runtz . If you like runtz strains you’ll like it if not look for something else Effect: this made me quiet and in my head not a bad thing but this wasn’t a strain that would make me wanna talk to people more of a do your own thing type of vibe very euphoric Overall good gas 9/10