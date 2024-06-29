Cherry Ztripez reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Ztripez.
Cherry Ztripez strain effects
Cherry Ztripez strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
Cherry Ztripez reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
O........k
June 29, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Got this 🔥🔥 from Hall of Flame CA Appearance: almost solid black very dark and frosty and soft breaks down nice Smell/taste: like a nice tropical runtz . If you like runtz strains you’ll like it if not look for something else Effect: this made me quiet and in my head not a bad thing but this wasn’t a strain that would make me wanna talk to people more of a do your own thing type of vibe very euphoric Overall good gas 9/10
B........5
October 7, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
This strain has a sweet cherry flavor followed by a hint of gas. There is a hint of purple Hugh along with some darker green with some nice orange hairs. The smoke is fairly smooth and has very nice dense nuggets. I woild give it a 8.5-9.5 depending on where you get it.