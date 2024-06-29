stock photo similar to Cherry Ztripez
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Cherry Ztripez
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Cherry Ztripez effects are mostly calming.
Cherry Ztripez potency is higher THC than average.
Cherry Ztripez is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Cherry and Z Animal. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Cherry Ztripez is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, the average price of Cherry Ztripez typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cherry Ztripez’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Ztripez, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Cherry Ztripez strain effects
Cherry Ztripez strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
Cherry Ztripez strain reviews2
O........k
June 29, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
B........5
October 7, 2024
Euphoric
Focused