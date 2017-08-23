Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
We've been waking and baking with Cherwillie and it's been delightful. It isn't a racy sativa... its strength is its mood elevation and motivation. You'll want to get stuff done because you feel good, you know what I mean? There's no major comedown, it isn't sleepy, tastes good, prepares you for tas...
Great active head high with real nice pain relief. Body high isn't couch-locking. Still very functional, yet relaxing. Great for after a hard day of work but when you still need to get stuff done.
Awesome flavor as well!