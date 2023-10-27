I sampled this in the form of a full flower pre-roll from my local Starbuds. Late afternoon smoke. Excellent flavor profile. Both sweet and spicy. Clean, clearly well grown. Judging by the Snow White Ash, and the fact that it's smooth and peppery on the exhale tells me it got a proper flush. (When I say smooth and peppery I mean I just tasted the weed. Couldn't taste salts or other tastes you get when you don't have a proper flush.) Halfway through the joint, I am sleepy, relaxed, and feeling no pain. The usual study throb of the arthritis in my hands is down to a dull ache. Had a headache when I started this joint and it's almost gone. All around, very pleasant smoke with nice sedating effects.