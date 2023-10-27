Chilled Cherries reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chilled Cherries.
Chilled Cherries strain effects
Chilled Cherries strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Chilled Cherries reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
D........6
October 27, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Smells really sweet almost if like cut grass was a sour candy or something. Idk if that makes sense. I’m so faded off the chilled cherries right now. Had an upset stomach but now I feel fine after smoking. Sleepy. And also everything’s funny I feel like this is a giggly strain fs. Sleepy and giggly. Very nice.
b........5
October 24, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Grinds into a purple color. doesn't leave a dry mouth or burning in the throat. sweeter aroma when smoked
Y........8
December 11, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I loved it and will continue getting this strain it made my personal top 5s list, A must try imop, Good for newbies and pros alike as well cheers everyone and one love 🥂 🎄 #Maryland Rules 420 legal
b........9
January 18, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
100% service-connected disabled Army veteran for PTSD. Excellent strain for anxiety and hyperventilance. Very soothing high. Earthy, pleasant taste. This will take you wherever you want to go. Sit back, relax and Chill.
n........9
January 31, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
I sampled this in the form of a full flower pre-roll from my local Starbuds. Late afternoon smoke. Excellent flavor profile. Both sweet and spicy. Clean, clearly well grown. Judging by the Snow White Ash, and the fact that it's smooth and peppery on the exhale tells me it got a proper flush. (When I say smooth and peppery I mean I just tasted the weed. Couldn't taste salts or other tastes you get when you don't have a proper flush.) Halfway through the joint, I am sleepy, relaxed, and feeling no pain. The usual study throb of the arthritis in my hands is down to a dull ache. Had a headache when I started this joint and it's almost gone. All around, very pleasant smoke with nice sedating effects.
u........e
November 9, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Nice blend. It's been a few years. I wanted something for sleep and anxiety and just good ole fashioned pipe smoking. Perfect!
c........7
September 8, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
One of the smoothest and tastiest strains of flower I've had in a long time. No throat burning or excessive coughing. Has a very earthy vanilla type after-taste. The high is very relaxed, happy, and heady. Would definitely recommend for experienced smokers, or adventurous novices.