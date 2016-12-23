ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Chiquita Banana by Utoptia Farms takes the Banana OG cut to the next level. A cross between parent strains OG Kush and Banana, Chiquita Banana leads with a potent heady sizzle (likely brought on by the enormous quantity of THC) which then melds into a Kush-esque body buzz that is relaxing but not sedative. These Kush effects continue to gain potency over time, “creeping” over the body. This powerful hybrid is an outstanding option for patients struggling to hurdle their tolerance barrier, and its effects are also well-suited for those suffering from chronic pain or nausea.

Avatar for Profeezy
Member since 2017
Took a dab... got lost in the shower... couldn't remember if I had used soap yet.... 5 stars!
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for janet47
Member since 2016
Amazing!! I got mine from Cannacruz with a little over 34% thc. Gives a very nice head buzz, got me giggling at absolutely everything. Highly recommend, this might be my new favorite strain.
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for UncleAcid
Member since 2015
Well. I finally found it. The perfect strain for ME personally. This is- without a doubt -my absolute FAVORITE strain to date!! UTOPIA KILLED IT!! It was this strain that got me hooked on their extracts. If your dispensary has any concentrates made by UTOPIA, and you have yet to try anything from t...
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for n3misis
Member since 2017
My review is based on two separate sessions - First session was five hits each. Definitely gave my wife and I a head High. Giggles, excitement, a little hunger and relaxation towards the end. (For the wife it relaxed her enough to put her to sleep.) - Second session, we went a little harder. Packe...
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for daphnechurch
Member since 2017
After 35 years of smoking, I have found my strain! I describe this high to my friends as what my post orgasm bliss feels like. Yup, I went there, but it's true. The strain I tried was "Utopia Chiquita Banana" from Organicann in Santa Rosa. Just one bowl lasts a good hour with an easy chill that does...
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Chiquita Banana

