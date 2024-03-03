super smooth and tasty! after a good long cure, this lady had me feeling like i had accidentally dosed myself, and i might need to prepare for a ride. i had bought the ticket, after all... very creativity inducing, giggly and comfortably psychedelic. not a get up and clean sativa, but, you might be convinced in to a leisurely stroll. looks like a super crystally if somewhat sparse and foxtailing trainwreck bud structure, and smells very similar, but with undertones of onion. taste is very classic tw limey on the inhale, with pronounced creamy onion notes on the exhale. if you can find it, chive train is an excellent all around smoke!

